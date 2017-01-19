52-year-old arrested for molesting Delhi University student

Delhi Police have arrested a 52-year-old man, who works as a clerk at a nationalised bank, for allegedly molesting a student of Daulat Ram College on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim knew the accused for the past five months and had first met him inside the bank he used to work in, and which is situated inside the college premises. “On some days, the accused used to pick her up from her home and give her a lift to college,” a police officer said.

“The accused allegedly molested her inside his car on Wednesday morning when she was coming to college with him,” the officer added. The incident came to light after she narrated her ordeal to her friends, soon after reaching college. Her friends then encouraged her to inform the police. An FIR was lodged under the relevant Sections at Maurice Nagar police station and the accused, identified as Devinder Kumar, was arrested.

“We got to know about the incident around 11.45 am. The incident took place outside the college, but since the girl belongs to our college, we have taken cognizance of the matter, and handed over the culprit to the police. The police registered an FIR and the accused is in police custody. Now he’ll be produced in court,” said Savita Rai, principal, Daulat Ram College.