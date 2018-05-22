50 shanties gutted in Gurgaon fire

The fire department was informed about the blaze around 10.30 am. (Representational image) The fire department was informed about the blaze around 10.30 am. (Representational image)

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out near Wazirabad village in Sector 52 on Monday morning. Officials suspect the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded. Officials said the shanties were located opposite Artemis Hospital.

The fire department was informed about the blaze around 10.30 am, when a call regarding the matter was received at the control room of the Sector 29 fire station. Seven fire tenders had to be deployed to control the flames — three were sent from the Sector 29 station, two from Sector 37, and one each from Udyog Vihar and Bhim Nagar fire stations.

“It took our personnel almost an hour to control and douse the flames. Although no casualty or injury was reported, there was massive loss of property, with shanties, books, bedding and other household material being lost,” said Fire Services Officer (FSO) Satyawan Samriwal. “Prima facie, it seems that somebody was cooking when their cylinder burst. People in the shanties have small cylinders, of 2-4 kg, in each of their homes,” said FSO Samriwal.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App