AAP returns to Ramlila, revisits corruption

Five years after it was launched, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday underlined its national dreams by promising that it will grow further. Flanked by party leaders and addressing thousands at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The time for the (end of) BJP, too, is coming.”

Speaking at the national conference of AAP’s fifth anniversary, Kejriwal said the AAP is “not like Napolean”, whose intention is to win every state election, but its real purpose is to change the system.

He said, “The country is going through a difficult time. The BJP is trying to divide the country by pitting Hindus against Muslims and Muslims against Hindus. What could be the biggest dream of Pakistan other than seeing India divided?

“What Pakistan and ISI could not do in 70 years, the BJP has done in three years,” he said, adding that those who were trying to create this divide were “ISI agents and traitors disguised as nationalists”.

The party has now grown in Punjab and Delhi and is contesting polls in UP and Gujarat. But with founding members like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan missing on Sunday, the party’s continuing internal problem was underscored by another founding member, Kumar Vishwas, who spoke of “introspection”.

Vishwas, who has been embroiled in controversy for the last couple of months, said, “Don’t you think we have gone somewhere else from where we were moving to five years ago? We have to find the right way. We should think about ourselves, as to where we started five years ago and where we are now.” He also said that although social activist Anna Hazare brought them all together, many in the party never spoke of him.

It was the AAP’s five-year anniversary and unsurprisingly the party gathered at the grounds that, along with Jantar Mantar, was key to its formation.

Flanking Kejriwal were other AAP leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Ashutosh, Gopal Rai, Vishwas and Atishi Marlena, besides workers from various states.

Kejriwal, in particular, stressed on corruption — the issue which had driven the formation of the party five years ago. He said, “As far as corruption is concerned, the BJP’s record is as bad as the Congress… Just as you had uprooted the Congress, the time for the BJP too is coming.”

Kejriwal’s speech and the event was aimed at not just signalling the party’s national intent, but also to rouse the volunteers who form the core of the party.

“We still worked. No government in the past 70 years has worked as much as we have. This is my challenge. Delhi now has the cheapest electricity, it has free water. Its hospitals give free medicines and free medical tests. Public schools have also completely changed,” he said.

