5-year-old raped: Satyendar Jain seeks action

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Monday said the government has written to L-G Anil Baijal seeking suspension of the casualty medical officer of Chacha Nehru Hospital.

This has been done because he did not follow the “laid down norms for a rape victim” and referred the five-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a peon inside her school in Shahdara, to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Jain said action has also has been sought against the director of Chacha Nehru Hospital in connection with the incident.

“The victim should have been treated in the hospital and not referred to LNJP. However, LNJP Hospital treated the victim well,” Jain said. He has also directed the Director General of Health Services to conduct an inquiry into the incident. “Even while referring, a CATS ambulance should have been used and a woman doctor should have accompanied the victim. There was grave negligence,” he said.

