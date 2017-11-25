Delhi: Five schoolboys stab 17-year-old to death on bus, all accused apprehended

The victim, Mohammad Anas, was pursuing BCom The victim, Mohammad Anas, was pursuing BCom

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by “five people wearing school uniform” in a moving cluster bus in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Thursday. The boy’s family alleged that despite the bus being crowded, no one came to his help.

In the evening, DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said police have apprehended all the five juveniles who allegedly stabbed the victim, Mohammad Anas. “They are students of classes VIII, IX and X at a government school,” he said. “They boarded bus number 479 from Ashram Chowk, snatched the victim’s phone and stabbed him in the neck before fleeing.”

The boys are also learnt to have told police that they indulged in pickpocketing regularly, and would often carry a weapon. The victim’s mobile was recovered from them.

Police said Anas was returning home after handing over money to his father at Ashram Chowk, where the latter’s car had broken down.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm between Ashram and Sukhdev Vihar depot. The bus conductor told police that “a few children” as well as Anas boarded the bus from Ashram.

“The passenger (Anas) started shouting, ‘Mera mobile do, mera mobile do’. They started fighting and one of them stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Other passengers witnessed the incident as well, but they could not do anything as the attackers jumped out of the bus after stabbing the boy,” the conductor told police.

He added that due to a traffic jam, the bus was moving slowly and the door was open. The conductor then made a PCR call and the boy was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

JCP (southeast) Praveer Ranjan said police had recorded statements of other passengers as part of the probe.

The victim’s father, Bholu Khan, who supplies water in canisters to homes in Jamia Nagar, told The Indian Express that Anas was pursuing BCom from Al-Falah University in Faridabad. “He was in the first year and was supposed to take the last exam of the first semester today (Friday). He was studying at home on Thursday when I called my wife, asking her to send Anas with Rs 1,500 to Ashram Chowk since my car had broken down,” said Khan, who lives in Zakir Nagar. Anas was the eldest of three siblings, he said.

