5 schoolboys stab 17-yr-old to death on bus: For family, bad news took some time to reach

The bus in which Mohammad Anas was stabbed to death, at Mathura Road, Friday. Express photo by Praveen Khanna The bus in which Mohammad Anas was stabbed to death, at Mathura Road, Friday. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

Since Mohammad Anas was not carrying any ID cards, police initially remained clueless about his identity — and the family in the dark about his fate. “Till Friday afternoon, we had no idea that our son had been murdered. On Thursday, I returned home and asked my wife about our son, and she told me he hadn’t reached yet. We started to look for him, and approached Jamia Nagar police station on Friday. That was when we were told that a boy’s body had been found in New Friends Colony. We then went to the police station in the area, and identified our son’s body,” said the boy’s father Bholu Khan.

His uncle, meanwhile, said that the 17-year-old found himself alone in his hour of need.

“Anas was a brave child and he always stood against injustice. But he was alone when he was attacked in a bus which was full of people. The passengers could have helped him,” said Mohsin Chaudhary, the boy’s uncle.

A beat constable, who patrols the area where the incident took place, said, “There are lot of passengers who travel on this route, and there is no one to control them in crowded buses. Many a times, the doors remain open, and the bus staff don’t bother to shut them.”

The constable explained that this gives easy access to pickpokets, who freely walk in and out of buses.

“They carry small knives or surgical blades in case they are caught. In this case, the attackers happened to be schoolboys,” the constable said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southeast) Praveer Ranjan said he has directed police personnel to meet officials of the transport department to tackle the menace.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App