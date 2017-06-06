5 members of Manjeet Mahal gang held for 7 murders: Delhi Police

With the arrests, the Delhi police have solved 11 cases reported between February and May. With the arrests, the Delhi police have solved 11 cases reported between February and May.

Delhi Police have arrested five members of the Manjeet Mahal gang, including a woman, in connection with seven murders and several other cases over the last four months.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “The gang members — Vikas Dalal (27), Gaurav (23), Kaptan (22), Hemant (22) and Tikmu (23) — were arrested on Sunday from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.” With their arrest, police claimed to have worked out 11 cases — including seven cases of murder and three of attempt to murder — reported between February and May this year.

“Dalal’s girlfriend and accomplice, Tikmu alias Reena, is wanted in a murder case in Palam Vihar. Dalal used her to honeytrap Rinkoo, an alleged member of a rival gang. On March 14, she invited Rinkoo to celebrate her birthday in Gurgaon. When Rinkoo was near ITM University in Sector 23, he was gunned down by Dalal and his accomplices,” the DCP said.

After the murder of Mahal’s father, Shri Krishan, in January this year, the gang committed several murders and tried to kill members of rival Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, police said.

“The Special Cell intensified surveillance at the suspected hideouts of Mahal’s gang members for about three months. Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap in Uttam Nagar on Sunday. Dalal and his associates were spotted in a vehicle. The police team stopped the car and ordered the gang members to surrender but they started running in different directions. They fired twice at the officers but were nabbed after a brief chase,” he said.

Two semi-automatic pistols of 7.62 mm, two countrymade pistols and 33 live cartridges have been recovered from them. The car, which was stolen from Gurgaon, has also been seized, police said.

