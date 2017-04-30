5, including 3 kids, die after falling into drain

At the spot in Chhawla At the spot in Chhawla

Five persons, including three children, died after they fell into a roadside drain in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area. Prime facie, police said they either drowned or suffocated to death from the harmful gases inside the drain. Police are still trying to ascertain if the children, who worked as rag-pickers, got into the drain to play or to pick garbage.

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 304-A of the IPC against unknown persons. Sources said police will send a notice to the PWD to share details of the official in-charge of the area.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sahidul (10), Safikul (9), Lalsun (12) and Hasidul (26) and Afsae Ali (30). “The incident took place on Saturday morning. Sahidul and Lalsun jumped in to the drain. When the duo did come out after a while, Safikul rushed to tell Sahidul’s father, Hasidul, and Lalsun’s uncle, Ali. The three jumped in to find the children. “Locals found their bodies. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead,” the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now