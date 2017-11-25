45-yr-old building collapses in Taimur Nagar, retired official among 2 dead

The building collapsed at Taimur Nagar during renovation work on Friday morning. Express photo by Praveen Khanna The building collapsed at Taimur Nagar during renovation work on Friday morning. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

Two persons, including a former director in the ministry of social justice and welfare, died when an old building collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Taimur Nagar Friday, police said. Dhruv Kumar, 65, who was also the owner of the house, and labourer Kishan Mandal (27), died on the spot while another worker escaped unhurt, said a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer who was conducting the rescue operation.

He said the NDRF received a call regarding the incident around 9.30 am and they reached the spot around 10 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections.

Along with police, officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) carried out the rescue operation.

The worker’s body was found at 11.20 am inside a Maruti car that was parked inside the 45-year-old building, while the owner’s body was found inside the debris at 12.10 pm. They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

He said prima facie investigation suggests that the building may have collapsed because it had become fragile and the renovation was probably not done properly, which affected the balance.

“Kumar, who is survived by two sons, was getting the building renovated when the accident took place. He either lived in Malviya Nagar or sometimes at his brother’s house which is next to the building,” said the victim’s cousin RVS Rana.

Officials vacated the house next to the building, because it too was old and was shaking during the rescue operation, a DDMA official said. He said they will write to the corporation to declare the building as “dangerous”.

A senior corporation official said the building was not “dangerous” as per their records but added that they will now get it inspected.

