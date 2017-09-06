45-year-old kills wife and son before hanging himself

A 45-year-old man, who had been depressed for the past seven years, allegedly killed his wife and 12-year-old son before hanging himself inside his room in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area on Monday night, police said. Vinod Kumar, who was reportedly a money lender, first assaulted his wife Sujata (43) and son Prince with a wooden stick, police said. Later, he stabbed them multiple times with a knife at their second-floor residence at Laxmi Garden, police said, adding that after murdering the two, Kumar walked to an adjacent room and hanged himself.

Kumar’s elder son Nitin, 22, who works in a telecom company, was sleeping on the first floor of the three-storey house when the incident took place. After waking up, he found the bodies and called police at 11.45 am. “A team found Kumar hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan. The woman and child were lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The weapons — a wooden stick and a knife — were lying under the bed,” said a police officer.

Police said a suicide note was found from Kumar’s possession, in which he said he had been under financial stress for six months and his battle with depression was taking a toll on his health. Police also found anti-depressants reportedly prescribed to Kumar. A murder case was registered at Nihal Vihar police station.

The sole surviving member of the family, Nitin, said, “I was not there when it happened. My mother used to wake up early, but that day she did not.” Sujata’ sister Maneeta said that Nitin had left around 10 pm to pick up his uncle and later returned to her house.

“Nitin and two relatives had dinner and he returned home,” she said. The relatives said there were “minor fights between the couple, but never any physical confrontation”. “Kumar was hard to handle. But after he started his treatment at Balaji hospital, things seemed fine,” Maneeta added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App