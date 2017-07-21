Delhi doctor thrashed in road rage incident in Malviya Nagar 

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A 45-year-old doctor was thrashed by a group of men, after his car “brushed against theirs”, said the police. The incident of road rage took place at Malviya Nagar in south Delhi and was reported on Wednesday night, when the doctor was on his way back home from work.

After the incident, the doctor has said that he “has become hard of hearing”, said the police while adding that he had stopped at the market, a few meters from his house at the time of the incident. “He had bought some items for his home and was leaving when his Hyundai Getz brushed past the other car. The owner of that car was standing there with some friends. They beat him up with a baseball bat and others also joined in.”

After wards, the police said that a local had called officers and the injured doctor – identified as Dr. Asif – rushed to a private hospital nearby. The police added that a case has been registered in the case and several arrests have been made.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App