40% vacancies in Delhi Waqf board, some for 30 years

The Delhi Waqf Board — responsible for over 2,000 Muslim properties in the capital — has a “severe” crunch of technical and revenue officials, sources said, adding that this was a major impediment to its functioning. As against 64 sanctioned posts, 28, mostly technical and revenue related, are vacant and the upkeep of properties and other works are hampered, a government official said.

“More than 90 per cent work of the Waqf Board relates to revenue, but there are no revenue officials such as patwari, kanoongo and tehsildar. The last such official retired in 2012, while the post of kanoongo is vacant for the last 30 years,” he said. Apart from this, officials added, the Waqf board not being constituted was also hampering work.

These properties, ranging from land, shops, residential buildings, are at Daryaganj, Ansari Road, Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash and other areas. “Lack of technical officers is a major problem. We are finding it extremely difficult to do even the bare minimum,” said an official. “Survey work, monitoring encroachment and illegal constructions, and collection of revenue are also lagging,” added officials.

“The list of 1,964 Waqf properties will be expanded with inclusion of nearly 500 more such properties, after they are published in the gazette. The management of all properties, estimated to be over Rs 1,200 crore, will be impossible if vacancies are not filled,” the official said.

