4-yr-old ‘sexually assaulted’: Police probe if school response was lax

Representational image Representational image

Four days after a case of sexual assault involving a four-year-old girl was registered at Dwarka South police station, police said they had initiated a probe into allegations by the girl’s mother that the school was not prompt in its response. A four-year-old boy from the same class has been accused of assaulting the girl.

Police sources said they have questioned the principal, teachers and staff members, but all of them rejected allegations of insensitivity or delay in addressing the issue. “The allegations are being verified. The principal and other staff members, against whom the allegations are made, were asked to join the probe. Some have given their statements, but a few are yet to do so. Investigators may look into call detail records of those named in the FIR to verify claims,” a source said.

According to the FIR, the girl’s mother said she sent a message to the class teacher on Sunday and informed her about the incident. “In the morning (Sunday), I asked her teacher and the coordinator. They feigned ignorance. I was told to send a written complaint on Monday morning and meet the parents, principal and teachers,” the FIR said.

Reacting to allegations that the school was slow to react and that it was insensitive, legal counsel for the school N B Joshi, said, “The mother called a class teacher on Saturday night, around midnight. At the time, the teacher did not have any actionable information. The teacher, however, tried to get in touch with the principal but she couldn’t be reached. On Sunday morning, the mother sent an email to the school. Being a Sunday, the email went unseen for some time. Once the principal checked her phone and saw the calls and messages, she reacted within 15 minutes. She spoke to the mother and agreed to her demand for a meeting and a look at CCTV footage at 3 pm. The principal and staff members were waiting for her and when she did not turn up, they called her. The principal was told by the mother that she was with police and filing a complaint. In the evening, the principal saw the email and replied. The principal finally informed police on Monday.”

“There are two women teachers and one maid per class. Each class has around 35 students. The toilets for boys and girls are separate; each has a separate attendant. Both toilets are perpendicular to each other and at a distance of 50-60 feet. The corridor has CCTV coverage and this does not show the boy anywhere near the girls’ toilet,” Joshi said. The mother had alleged that the alleged sexual assault happened inside the classroom and toilet.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App