4 lakh old age pensioners in Delhi: Economic Survey 2017-18

The number of senior citizens in the capital who are getting old-age pension rose to 4.2 lakh in the current fiscal (till December 2017) — an increase of over 8.9% in the past five years, the latest Economic Survey shows. The number of beneficiaries under the ‘Pension to Women in Distress’ increased to 2,03,631 in current fiscal from 1,76,778 in 2016-17.

About 75,600 persons are provided financial assistance under the scheme ‘Financial Assistance to Differently-Abled Persons in 2017-18’ (till December 2017), and during the 2016-17 financial year it was 71,581. About 7,000 houses were provided financial support under the National Family Benefit Scheme during 2016-17, according to the survey.

