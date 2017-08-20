4 held for assault on students, say Faridabad police

Representational Image Representational Image

Police have arrested four men in connection with the assault on three students, including a woman, near Asola sanctuary earlier this week. According to police sources, the accused allegedly beat up the men and molested the woman. “All four accused, who hail from Faridabad’s Anangpur village, surrendered on Friday and Saturday,” said Astha Modi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, NIT. Police said the four accused have been identified as Sattu alias Sachin, Raheda alias Pramod, Kalu alias Deepak, and Mohra alias Harish.

Police sources said the accused had been identified earlier with the help of locals who were among those who rescued the students from their ordeal. The accused surrendered even as police teams conducted raids at various locations to track them down. he incident took place around 9 pm on Monday, when seven students were waiting for a cab to get back to Delhi. Three of them, including the woman, boarded a bike to reach the spot from where the cab would pick them up.

On their way, however, they were allegedly confronted and abducted by the accused, who held them captive for over an hour. The students were finally rescued by their companions, who alerted police and asked the cab driver to get help.

On Friday, a sub-inspector from Surajkund police station was suspended in the wake of allegations by the students that police personnel refused to register a case in the matter when they approached them on Monday, and instead misbehaved with them.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered to probe the allegations, Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, had said. he students finally registered a zero FIR at Vasant Kunj police station, and a case was registered in Surajkund on Thursday evening.

