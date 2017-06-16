‘4 ex-staff rob’ Kalkaji businessman’s home

Four former employees of a businessman allegedly barged into his house in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Tuesday and robbed jewellery and cash worth around Rs 60 lakh. Preliminary investigation revealed that the four were agitated as they were sacked by the businessman recently.

They robbed them after assaulting and holding the businessman, his wife and their domestic help hostage. Though a case has been registered, and the culprits have been identified, no arrest has been made yet.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said police received information about an “argument” in Nehru Enclave area of Kalkaji. “After reaching the spot, it was found to be a case of robbery. Naseebchand Agarwal (64), who stays on the top floor of the building with his wife and son, complained that four masked men, armed with knives, entered his home and robbed him.

The four have been have identified and a search is on nab them,” he said. Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Agarwal, who owns a silk fabric showroom below their house, was not present at home. His son had gone to England on a vacation with his family. “His wife Usha Agarwal (65) and domestic help Nitish (19) were present in the house when the four barged in and assaulted them. They tied them up and ransacked the house,” a senior police officer said.

Around 8.30 pm, Agarwal reached home, but the assailants caught him. They first beat him up and then held him hostage, police said. “They then locked all three of them in the bathroom and took the keys of the safety vault from him and decamped with the cash and jewellery,” the officer added. After a while, the residents of the house managed to free themselves and informed locals, who, in turn, called police.

Investigators said there is a possibility that the accused were keeping track of Agarwal’s movements and knew when he would not be at home.

