4 accused of raiding BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s house get bail

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to four of the seven persons arrested for allegedly barging into the residence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and attacking his staff members. Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh granted relief to the accused persons — Jagdish Chander, Sunil Kumar, Jai Kumar and Jaswant, on a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

The three other persons — Parshu Ram, Pardeep Kumar and Om Parkash, who had not appled for bail, were sent to judicial custody till May 17.

According to the police, 42-year old Jagdish works as a cook at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is the elder brother of Jai Kumar and Jaswant.

The agency said Jai Kumar was travelling in a car which had bumped into a vehicle driven by one of Tiwari’s staffers just outside the MP’s house in Lutyen’s Delhi at around 1.30 am on Monday night.

He then called his friends, who arrived armed with rods and sticks in a car and on two motorcycles, entered the MP’s residence and thrashed his staff, the police said, adding that the act was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

Tiwari, an MP from North East Delhi, had alleged a conspiracy behind the attack on his personal assistant, cook and driver and ransacking of his residence.

The police, which had earlier dubbed it as a case of “road rage”, later said it could be a planned attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now