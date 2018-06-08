38-year delay in Narela corridor appalling: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court has expressed displeasure over the delay in starting work on the Integrated Freight Corridor (IFC) project. The project was initiated at Narela in 1980. Pulling up the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, “A project which originally began in September, 1980, has thus not even commenced. This speaks volumes about the apathy of the DDA in the whole matter. The complete lack of any action on the part of the DDA is appalling.”

It added, “We are inclined to burden the DDA with exemplary costs for non-action in the matter. However, we are desisting from doing so and are giving it one opportunity to get its act together and ensure that expeditious steps are taken to implement other steps in the matter and to ensure that the IFC is activated at the earliest.”

The bench said that the DDA allotted land for the IFC to various authorities and persons, and thereafter “slept over the matter” without ensuring implementation of court orders to shift the trade of chemicals and dangerous explosives there.

The court issued the directives while hearing a plea by the NGO Society for Awareness and Development, seeking to shift wholesale markets from the walled city to the IFC.

