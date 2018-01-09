35-yr-old officer mowed down while trying to stop SUV in Gurgaon

Police said the driver is yet to be identified and a hunt has been launched to nab him. Police said the driver is yet to be identified and a hunt has been launched to nab him.

A 35-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) died after he was mowed down by a speeding SUV on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police said the officer, Mukesh Kumar from Jind’s Sirsa Khera village, had been deployed in Gurgaon as an SPO in July last year, and had been posted at the Palam Vihar police station.

According to police, the incident took place at Hanuman Chowk. “Kumar was on PCR duty on Sunday night when the police station received orders to apprehend a Xylo SUV car with a Punjab number plate,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said. Based on the information, a checkpoint was set up at the junction.

“Kumar saw the car coming from the direction of Kapashera and signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver did not slow down and rammed Kumar before fleeing the scene,” the PRO said. The SPO was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “A case has been registered against the driver, who is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway,” PRO Kumar said.

According to police, Kumar joined the Haryana State Industrial Security Force in 2004. After the force was disbanded, he joined Gurgaon Police as an SPO on July 24 last year.

