35 of Delhi Police’s best friends get their very own kennels

The new Crime Branch office in Pushp Vihar. (Express/Praveen Khanna) The new Crime Branch office in Pushp Vihar. (Express/Praveen Khanna)

At a newly inaugurated centre in Pushp Vihar, 35 of the Delhi Police’s 70-member dog squad will get their own kennel. “These dogs play a very important role for the Crime Branch — they sniff out explosives, track criminals and take part in rescue-relief operations. Hence, the dog squad should be top class, with all required facilities,” said police chief Amulya Patnaik at the inauguration of the building.

This will also be the new office of the Crime Branch. A dog handler at the centre said, “We generally have three breeds of dogs. While Dobermans are good at tracking, German Shepherds and Labradors are used for sniffing.”

At the centre, the squad begins its day at 7 am with a two-hour parade, followed by a royal treatment of grooming, a huge meal of milk, rice and eggs and play time. While there are nine centres for the dog squad across the capital, some districts do not have a centre so far.

