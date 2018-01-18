30-yr-old dies, five injured as SUV rams into truck in Mehrauli

The incident took place in Mehrauli The incident took place in Mehrauli

A 30-year-old man died while five of his friends were injured after their SUV rammed a truck parked on the roadside in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Tuesday night. Police said two of his friends are critical while the others have been discharged after treatment.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the six were returning home from work in a Scorpio. As they reached Sau Foota Road in Mehrauli, the driver lost balance and the vehicle rammed a truck. Police said the vehicle also hit a dumper before crashing into the truck.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed and one of its occupants — Sudhir alias Sameer — died at the spot, while two of his friends — Irfan Ali (26) and Arvind Singh (27) — were critically injured. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to AIIMS.

DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said Sameer was a resident of Shrinivaspuri. “Arvind, the owner of the car, was driving the vehicle,” said Baaniya, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Mehrauli police station.

Police said Sameer ran a business of supplying building material in south Delhi. The others are associated with the same business. Police are trying to ascertain if the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Police said some plastic glasses have been recovered from the vehicle.

Sameer is survived by his wife and two children. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police said Ali and Arvind have received injuries to the head and abdomen. Doctors said their condition is critical but out of danger. 20 injured as bus collides with truck.

Twenty passengers travelling from Gurgaon to Jhajjar in a private passenger bus Wednesday morning received a shock when their vehicle collided with a truck in the district’s Farrukhnagar area, leaving many of them with minor injuries.

“Some people sustained minor injuries in the accident, but there were no deaths or major injuries,” said head constable (HC) Jaswant, the investigating officer (IO) in the case, adding that a case has been registered. “We have seized the vehicle and hope to nab the accused soon,” said the IO.

