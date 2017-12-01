30 years on, man held for crimes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The accused, Om Prakash, was nabbed from Bihar The accused, Om Prakash, was nabbed from Bihar

After 30 years of being on the run, Om Prakash (64), was arrested by Delhi Police from his village in Bihar on Wednesday. Prakash is a proclaimed offender in case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which erupted soon after the assassination of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

On November 2, 1984, when he was 33 years old, he had allegedly barged into a liquor store in the city’s Gole Market and committed vandalism, arson and theft.

“According to the FIR, registered in 1984, he was accompanied by 12 more persons, who were subsequently arrested one after the other by the then police team from Mandir Marg police station,” said a police officer.

A case under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) had been registered at Mandir Marg police station.

Police said a team from Mandir Marg police station — led by SI Jai Singh, ASI Inder Singh and head constable Vipul — tracked him down to his village in Chhapra in Bihar Wednesday.

Sources said in the 30 years, he kept changing his locations. He got married and has three children. Police said both his sons work in multinational companies.

Police said after the incident in 1984, all accused, including him, were arrested, but they got bail. Later, a chargesheet was filed and it went to court for trial.

“Prakash and his associates — Babu Singh and Raghunand — attended the initial hearings. But later, they jumped parole and fled Delhi. On March 28, 1987, a city court had declared them proclaimed offenders,” said the police source, adding that efforts are on to nab the other two.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App