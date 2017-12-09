3 found dead in Gurgaon farmhouse

Police said the farmhouse is owned by a Ramgarh resident and had been given on lease to one Satyaveer, who hails from Khadela and used the land to rear animals and grow crops (Representational Image) Police said the farmhouse is owned by a Ramgarh resident and had been given on lease to one Satyaveer, who hails from Khadela and used the land to rear animals and grow crops (Representational Image)

Three employees of a farmhouse in Gurgaon’s Sohna-Ballabgarh road were found dead Friday morning, police said. Police said the farmhouse is owned by a Ramgarh resident and had been given on lease to one Satyaveer, who hails from Khadela and used the land to rear animals and grow crops. He had gone for a wedding when the incident took place, police said.

“The bodies were discovered by women who work there,” said Ashok Bakshi, DCP (south). “All three appear to have been strangled. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are being conducted,” DCP Bakshi said.

