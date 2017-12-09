3 found dead in Gurgaon farmhouse

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: December 9, 2017 1:26 am
Three employees of a farmhouse in Gurgaon’s Sohna-Ballabgarh road were found dead Friday morning, police said. Police said the farmhouse is owned by a Ramgarh resident and had been given on lease to one Satyaveer, who hails from Khadela and used the land to rear animals and grow crops. He had gone for a wedding when the incident took place, police said.
“The bodies were discovered by women who work there,” said Ashok Bakshi, DCP (south). “All three appear to have been strangled. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are being conducted,” DCP Bakshi said.
