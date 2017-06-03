3 FIRs filed to probe alleged graft in govt contracts: ACB

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Friday informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three separate FIRs in connection with a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

The complainant, social activist Rahul Sharma, had alleged nepotism by Kejriwal and said the CM had favoured his brother-in-law in granting a contract to him, for which fake bills worth crores were submitted to the PWD. The ACB told the court that multiple FIRs were filed because several companies were involved in the alleged irregularities.

The ACB told the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra that the FIRs related to the PWD scam were lodged on May 8.

Sharma, the founder of NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), is seeking directions to police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, the proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

Sharma claimed that the FIRs do not mention the names of Kejriwal or Surender Bansal. “We want FIRs against them, since they are the real culprits,” he alleged.

The ACB also said the complainant will be called at a later stage of the investigation.

The Investigating Officer of the ACB also told the court Friday that a CPWD committee has been asked to file a report on whether the drains/road dividers constructed are sub-standard or not.

During the hearing, Sharma’s counsel told the court that two bikers fired at him earlier this week. The counsel added that an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in a police station in Greater Noida.

While observing that the attack on whistleblowers is a serious concern, M M Malhotra said the FIR lodged in relation to the recent attack shows there were serious threat to the security of the complainant. The court directed the ACB additional commissioner to assess the threat perception on the complainant once again and file a status report on June 8.

