Three Delhi Police cops dismissed for ruckus at GB Road

The Delhi Police has dismissed three officers, including a trainee sub-inspector, for allegedly creating ruckus and beating up staff of Kamla Market police station. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 12-13, this year, in GB Road area. According to police sources, the station received a call about ‘khaki-clad’ men creating ruckus at brothel number 64 on GB Road. Sources claimed the men were drunk and insisted that the brothel be opened. When officers from the station reached the spot and asked them to leave, the men attacked them.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the IPC — including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, and assaulting/using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty — was registered against them. Police said the investigation in the case is underway. An officer, who did not wish to be named, said that an internal inquiry was initiated against the trio. “They were given a chance to tell us their version, but they could not prove their innocence and were dismissed,” the officer said.

According to police, three policemen from the station reached the spot and found four persons — a trainee sub-inspector, two constables posted in licencing and PCR, and a government doctor — creating a ruckus. According to the complaint, the policemen tried to pacify the group but an argument ensued between them. The accused allegedly attacked the officers, tore their uniforms and beat them up. They had to call for back-up to control the drunk men. According to sources, the men consumed liquor in south Delhi and then headed to GB Road, where they found the brothel shut, sources said.

