3 anganwadis faked attendance records, Manish Sisodia orders action

During a surprise inspection of anganwadi centres in Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said three of them had been faking attendance records. Sisodia said the contracts of six workers had been terminated and a Delhi-wide inspection of all angandwadi centres will be carried out.

“We had received complaints about the functioning of anganwadi centres in Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. A team of officers accompanied me during the inspection. We found small problems in three of the centres, while the other three had major issues,” he said.

The attendance registers at the three centres, he explained, showed full attendance of 20-25 children — even though there were no kids. “According to the rules, anganwadi centres are for children living in the immediate vicinity. So I asked the workers to show me the houses, but they couldn’t.”

Sisodia said he and his team went door-to-door, trying to find the children. Despite knocking on 200 doors, he said not one child was found going to the Centre. “We found that the children in the registers were going to private schools or nurseries,” he said. He added that all Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) have been instructed to ensure that anganwadi centres in their area are similarly put under scrutiny.

“I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to ensure that they, too, keep an eye on anganwadi centres in their area. They should see whether the centres are running properly or not. If there are any problems, I would urge them to take it up with the officers or come to me,” Sisodia said.

