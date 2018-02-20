280 protests next month, says Delhi Congress on price rise

Maken with Dikshit, Monday. Prem Nath Pandey Maken with Dikshit, Monday. Prem Nath Pandey

On March 4, the Delhi Congress will stage demonstrations at 280 places across the capital to protest against the increase in prices. The decision was taken during a high-level party meeting. The meeting was attended by senior leaders such as former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delhi incharge P C Chacko and former MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely — who quit the BJP two days ago to rejoin the Congress.

Sources said the meeting was also a joint effort by the party to show a united face, in the event that the capital goes to bypolls for 20 seats. However, senior leaders such as Jai Parkash Aggarwal, Kapil Sibal, and Jagdish Tytler — whose names were on the attendance list — were absent.

Sources said that during the meeting, the party also decided to intensify its protest against the sealing drive and target both the AAP and the BJP. “The MCDs, headed by the BJP, are carrying out the sealing drive on the instructions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. The AAP too has not been able to give any relief to traders. So, we will take up the issue of how both parties have failed to deliver,” an official said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Ajay Maken said the party’s focus will be on “rising prices, unemployment, sealing and failure of the public distribution system”. “There is total failure of the administration in Delhi… people are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities, unemployment,” Maken said.

