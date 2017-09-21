27-year-old duped people at ATMs using a matchstick

Representational photo Representational photo

Delhi Police Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man for cheating ATM users by fixing a matchstick in the machine keypad. The accused, identified as Amir Khan, was arrested from southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur after a complaint was lodged against him at Sunlight Colony police station. Confirming the arrest, Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime Branch), said a team led by inspector Pankaj Arora was tasked with nabbing Khan. “With the help of technical and human surveillance, the team arrested him from southeast Delhi.”

Khan, who had dropped out of school after Class IV, is believed to be part of a gang that operates in the capital and has an unique modus operandi, police said, adding that the accused has disclosed the names of some of his acquaintances.

During questioning, he told police that he fell into bad company when he was a teenager, and started indulging in petty crimes. “He learnt the new technique — to dupe people using old Central Bank of India ATMs — a few months ago,” Deo said.

Elaborating on Khan’s modus operandi, police said he would sharpen one end of a matchstick and fix it in the space between the keypad and the frame.

“Once a matchstick was fixed, the keypad would become dysfunctional. Following that, the accused used to wait for people outside the ATM,” a police officer privy to the details of the case said.

The moment a person would enter the ATM, he would come and stand outside, pretending to be in a hurry. “The older ATMs generally ask for the PIN number in the initial step. The moment a user inserts his or her card in the machine, a window pops up on the screen asking if the user wants to continue in Hindi or English. To answer that, operating the keypad is not required,” said the officer.

Once the language option is done with, the ATM asks for the user’s PIN, the officer said, adding, “When the user would try to press the keys to enter his or her PIN number, it would not work.”

Meanwhile, Khan would start knocking and soon enter the kiosk in a bid to help the user. On seeing the transaction stuck, the user would, in frustration, key in the PIN repeatedly in front of Khan, who would memorise it. The user would then, in a while, leave the kiosk believing that the machine is dysfunctional, and Khan would leave with him, police said.

Police said that Khan would then come back, remove the matchstick with his nails, and key in the PIN he memorised. Police added that Khan never entered a large sum since he did not want to attract attention.

