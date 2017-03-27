25-yr-old arrested for posing as Delhi traffic cop, duping commuters: Had stitched fake uniform, procured fake ID

Bharat, in his uniform; the fake ID card (below). Express Photo Bharat, in his uniform; the fake ID card (below). Express Photo

UNABLE TO fulfil his dreams of joining the Delhi Police, 25-year-old Vicky Bharat cooked up a story — he got a police uniform stitched, procured a fake police ID and told his parents that he has been inducted into the traffic police unit of the Delhi Police. To earn a living, he started cheating commuters by issuing them “challans”, clad in his crisp“uniform”.

Bharat, a resident of Burari, was Saturday arrested from near SPM Marg in Kotwali after an assistant sub-inspector (traffic) raised an alarm.

Assistant sub-inspector (traffic) Rajeev Chaudhary, who was deployed at the ODRS gate at SPM Marg, noticed Bharat checking cars and issuing challans. On suspicion, he inquired him about his traffic zone and place of duty, which Bharat could not tell clearly. Bharat, however, showed him a fake ID of Delhi Police.

Alarmed, Chaudhary informed the local police. He took Bharat to the traffic police picket, and handed him over to Kotwali Police station.

During interrogation, Bharat, who has not studied after Class XII, told police that he was upset as he could not qualify in the entrance exams to become part of the constabulary.

His father, a labourer, had also been insisting him to get a good job so that he could fix his marriage, said police sources. After he informed his parents that he got inducted into the force, his parents had started searching for a girl for his marriage, he told police.

Hence, he hatched a plan of fooling people to earn money, said police sources.

Two weeks ago, he went to Kingsway Camp, from where he bought a traffic police uniform for Rs 2,000. He also managed to procure a fake ID, police sources said.

He told police that he used to take money from commuters who would jump the red light. Police said they are trying to ascertain how many commuters he had cheated in such a manner. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal told The Indian Express that they have identified the place from where he procured the fake ID.

Bharat has been booked under relevant sections of cheating and forging documents, Narwal said.

