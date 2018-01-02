25-year-old stabbed to death by group in Dwarka, one arrested

DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh said a case of murder has been registered and one of the accused, Deepak Kumar, has been arrested. Two of his friends, however, are absconding. (Representational image) DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh said a case of murder has been registered and one of the accused, Deepak Kumar, has been arrested. Two of his friends, however, are absconding. (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, police said. One person has been arrested and a car has been recovered, police said. DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh said a case of murder has been registered and one of the accused, Deepak Kumar, has been arrested. Two of his friends, however, are absconding.

The incident took place around midnight when the victim, Nitesh Mahato, was returning home after ushering in the New Year with his friends. Police said Mahato, who drives an Ola cab, was walking back home when two persons on a motorcycle asked him to move aside. Soon after, an argument ensued over the issue.

“After a scuffle broke out, the men on the motorcycle called up their friends. One of them whipped out a knife and stabbed Mahato in the abdomen and thighs before fleeing the spot. One of the accused allegedly opened fire in the air,” a police officer said.

Mahato was rushed to a nearby private hospital, which referred him to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said Mahato, who hailed from Bihar, lived in a JJ Colony in Dwarka (north) with his family. After the incident, Mahato’s relatives and neighbours protested outside the police station, demanding action against the accused. Police said they have identified two more persons involved in the incident, and efforts are on to nab them.

