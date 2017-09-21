25-year-old Amity student kills self over ‘medical condition’

“Her family told us that due to a medical condition, she had been under stress and her academic performance was getting affected,” the officer said. (Representational) “Her family told us that due to a medical condition, she had been under stress and her academic performance was getting affected,” the officer said. (Representational)

A first-year business management student of Amity University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in Noida Sector 45 on Wednesday morning. The 25-year-old left a note stating she was distressed over a medical condition that resulted in a failed relationship, police said. According to police, the MBA student hails from Dehradun and was staying with her mother in Amrapali Sapphire housing society in Noida’s Sector 45.

Around 7 am Wednesday, Her mother found her bedroom door locked. “Last night, she had gone to sleep in her room. This morning, when she did not come out, her mother knocked on the door. She found the door locked from inside and, despite repeated calls, there was no response,” a police officer said. Following this, her mother rushed to her neighbours and police were informed. When they broke open the door of the 11th floor flat, they found her hanging from the ceiling.

In the suicide note, she apologised to her mother for taking the step and said she had been depressed for the past five months. “The note recovered from her room talks about her medical condition which had not just led to severe stress but also caused a break-up. It does not amount to abetment to suicide but we are investigating the case and the man is cooperating with us. She was also upset because the man had refused to marry her,” the police officer added.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered. “Her father passed away recently and her brother lives in Dehradun. She used to stay here with her mother and was pursuing MBA from Amity University. Her family told us that due to a medical condition, she had been under stress and her academic performance was getting affected,” the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App