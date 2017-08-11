25 taken ill after eating momos in Delhi

According to a senior police official, they had momos last Friday after which they fell sick and approached police yesterday. (Source: Thinkstock) According to a senior police official, they had momos last Friday after which they fell sick and approached police yesterday. (Source: Thinkstock)

Around 25 people fell ill and two children are critical after consuming momos from a shop in south Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd village. According to a senior police official, they had momos last Friday after which they fell sick and approached police yesterday.

An FIR has been registered at the Mehrauli police station in South Delhi against the owner of an eatery. “Two men approached police with medical certificates claiming to have fallen ill after eating momos from a particular eatery. Six more people have approached us with same allegations,” the official said.

Two children are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj. “Two brothers aged 10 and 13 have been admitted to Fortis Vasant Kunj. Both are in ICU,” a senior official of the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

Both are suffering from gastroenteritis and the younger boy also has suffered a pancreatic attack. They were brought to the hospital sometime early this week. “Doctors say they had eaten something contaminated,” the official said, adding, it cannot be ascertained if the infection was due to eating momos or by ingesting something else.

