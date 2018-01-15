23-yr-old woman abducted, ‘raped’ in moving car in Gurgaon

According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm when the woman was walking home (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm when the woman was walking home (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman, who was on her way home from work, was allegedly abducted by four men in a Scorpio and gangraped for close to two hours in Faridabad on Saturday evening. The men eventually let her out near Sikri village.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm when the woman was walking home. The woman told police that when she was near Sector 9, a Scorpio drew up next to her and the occupants forced her into the vehicle. Police said the woman’s abductors switched off her phone. “She alleged that there were four men in the car. While three of them took turns raping her, the fourth continued driving around the city,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said.

They finally released her at a petrol pump near Sikri village — 20 km away from where they abducted her. Meanwhile, police personnel had started setting up checkpoints across the city, having been alerted to the abduction by two people — an eyewitness who saw her being forced into the vehicle and her cousin, with whom she was talking on the phone when she was kidnapped. “Checkpoints were set up across the city. The woman was finally found at Sikri village, close to where she had been released. The abductors, however, managed to get through our net,” Singh said.

Police had initially registered an FIR at the Old Faridabad police station under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting) based on a complaint by the woman’s relatives. After she was found, police said the case has been transferred to the women’s police station where additional sections will be added to the FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter. “The SIT, headed by Puja Dabla, ACP (women), has been formed to probe the incident. Three teams, each headed by an inspector, have been deployed to track down the culprits. We expect to nab them soon,” the PRO said.

