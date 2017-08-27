23-year-old management student ‘kills himself’

The body of a 23-year-old management student was found hanging at his rented accommodation in Ghaziabad’s Krossing Republik area early Saturday morning. While no note has been recovered, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Around 3 am on Saturday morning, a neighbour noticed that a body was hanging in the balcony of Mahagun Mascot. “The body was hanging in the balcony of the man’s 18th floor rented flat. The security guard of the housing society was informed and they rushed to the flat. Prima facie, it seems that he had committed suicide by using a bedsheet to hang himself,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as a second-year management student of a private Ghaziabad institute. His family, which hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident. “We do not suspect any foul play, although a suicide note has not been recovered. He used to live in the society with four other students from the institute. His friends told us that he had been upset for the past few days. No FIR has been registered so far,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district, two cases of suicide were reported Saturday. “A 60-year-old woman fell from a building in Bisrakh area. She was mentally unstable and no FIR has been registered in the case so far. In Luksar area, a 28-year-old man died after hanging himself. Both incidents took place on Saturday morning, but no complaints have been received,” a senior police officer said.

