Delhi: 22-yr-old files stalking case

A 22-year-old woman has filed a case of stalking and criminal intimidation after she claimed she was stalked by two men on a motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla, police said. According to police, the woman, in her complaint, said the incident took place on November 19 while she was going to Chhawla from Gurgaon in her car.

“She claimed she noticed two bike-borne men tailing her vehicle. She stopped in a crowded area, lowered her windows and waited for them to cross when one of them tried to grab her,” the officer said.

A day later, she approached Chhawla police and registered a complaint, police said.

