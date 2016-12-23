21-yr-old ‘raped’ in Dwarka

In an alleged case of rape, police have arrested two persons from Dwarka. One of the accused is a driver while the other works as a manager at a private firm. Both are friends, police said.

A 21-year-old girl has alleged that she was “made unconscious” by the two accused, who later raped her. “When she woke up, she found herself locked inside a room. She tried to escape by jumping from the balcony,” police said. She told the police that one of the accused also jumped with her. “The girl has injured her backbone. She is being treated at a hospital,” said DCP Surender Kumar.

However, the accused have a different version of the incident.

“The manager and the girl went inside the room consensually. The driver, who stays there, left them alone as they wanted privacy. After a while, the couple wanted to go outside but were not able to contact the friend, who had locked the door. While trying to get out from the rear side, they fell,” the accused claimed.

“Initially there was no rape complaint. When the girl’s parents came to the hospital, a rape complaint was filed,” said a police officer. Police said further investigations are underway.