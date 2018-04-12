Presents Latest News

21-yr-old held for attacking woman with a blade in Delhi

Police said the accused, Mohammad Asim was accompanied by a friend when the assault took place. The friend is yet to be apprehended. When police reached the spot, they found the woman injured and took her to a local hospital.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2018 3:10:10 am
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of assaulting a woman with a blade, in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Asim, a resident of a JJ camp in Nangloi. “He was picked up by police after a PCR call was made to Nangloi police station around 3.42 pm. He has been arrested under sections 354, 324, 509 and 34 of the IPC,” said DCP (Outer) M N Tiwari.

Police said Asim was accompanied by a friend when the assault took place. The friend is yet to be apprehended.
When police reached the spot, they found the woman injured and took her to a local hospital. “The accused made lewd remarks at her. When she protested, Asim and his friend cut her right elbow with a blade and fled,” said a police officer.

