21-year-old in coma, family blames police barricade

Sahil Khan hasn’t woken up in two weeks. The 21-year-old fell into a coma after sustaining multiple fractures at the back of his head in a bike accident on the night of January 28. His family alleges Sahil was riding pillion on a Pulsar which “crashed into an ill-placed police barricade” near Safdarjung flyover — a claim denied by police. His friend Shahid Khan, who was riding the bike, died in the accident.

Sahil, a tattoo artist who worked in Connaught Place, is admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with a broken shoulder, a right leg that required a rod implant, and a chest infection.

According to his family, the barricade was placed right after a sharp left turn at the end of the flyover, leaving no room to manoeuvre. Residents claimed that since the incident, the barricades have been placed at the side of the road.

Following the accident, police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). The FIR makes no mention of a barricade. “The motorists hit a divider. The barricades were not hit,” said Additional DCP (south) Vijayanta Arya. Police said the bike had no number plate, and the men were not wearing helmets.

An eyewitness, Tarun, who was heading to Hauz Khas, told The Sunday Express, “We found the bike on the side of the road. There was a broken police barricade and skid marks. The bike appeared to have rammed the barricade.”

Sahil’s father-in-law, Rajesh, said the 21-year-old and his friend were heading to Hauz Khas when the accident took place. A PCR call was made at 11.20 pm, and the men were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Shahid was declared brought dead while Sahil has been in a coma ever since. “My daughter has been ill since the incident. His parents hardly speak now. We don’t know if Sahil will ever wake up,” Rajesh said.

