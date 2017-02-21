2005 Sarojini Nagar blasts: Third accused gets bail in money laundering case

One of the three blasts that took place across the city in 2005 was at the Sarojini Nagar market. It left over 40 people dead. Archive photo One of the three blasts that took place across the city in 2005 was at the Sarojini Nagar market. It left over 40 people dead. Archive photo

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Tariq Ahmed Dar, who was convicted in the 2005 Sarojini Nagar blasts for having links with the terror outfit, was granted bail on Monday in a related money laundering case. Dar, however, has been cleared of terror charges.

The court said he has been in police custody ever since charges were framed against him and even if the case ends in his conviction, he would have served a large chunk of his sentence by now.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh said, “He has been in custody in the present proceedings for about five years and five months out of the maximum possible sentence of seven years. I admit him to bail, subject to him furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.”

The judge added, “Directorate of Enforcement reveals that prosecution of Dar for offences under sections 3 and 4 of PMLA are based on the same banking transactions relied upon by the prosecution with respect to his charge under section 17 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act…” Dar is expected to be released on Tuesday.