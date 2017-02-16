2005 Delhi serial blasts: Two freed for lack of evidence

Three accused of 2005 Delhi serial bomb blasts case after the verdict in Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Three accused of 2005 Delhi serial bomb blasts case after the verdict in Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

ALMOST 12 years after the 2005 serial blasts in Delhi which claimed 67 lives, a trial court on Thursday acquitted two of the accused-Mohd Hussain Fazli and Rafique Ahmed Shah — on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove their guilt. A third accused, Tariq Ahmed Dar, was held guilty of being a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, but the court said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to link him to any conspiracy.

WATCH:

The court also said the prosecution had not produced any evidence to establish any link between the duo and Dar. Dar was convicted under Section 38 (being the member of a terror organisation) and Section 39 (giving support to such outfit) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh, however, held that Dar had already spent over 10 years in jail — the maximum punishment prescribed under the law for these offences.

The prosecution had claimed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage a war against the country and planned the serial blasts. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police had cited Dar’s call detail records that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar operatives. The court said while there wasn’t enough evidence to link Dar to any conspiracy, there was sufficient evidence to link him to the terror outfit.

Two others, Farooq Ahmed Batloo and Ghulam Ahmed Khan, who were charged with funding terror, had earlier pleaded guilty. They were let off by the court for the jail term that they had already served. Five other accused — Abu Ozefa, Abu Al Kama, Rashid, Sazid Ali and Zahid — are still at large and are said to be in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Diwali-eve serial blasts at three places — Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj and Kalkaji — on October 29, 2005 killed 67 people and left over 225 injured.

— With PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd