2005 Delhi serial blast: Court acquits two suspects; 10-year jail to Tariq Ahmed Dar

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted two accused Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain of all charges in the 2005 Delhi serial blast. The court, however, sentenced another accused Tariq Ahmed Dar to 10 years of imprisonment.

At least 62 people were killed and over 200 injured in three explosions in two markets in central and south Delhi and in a bus in the Govindpuri area on October 29, 2005, two days before Diwali.

