20-year-old killed over Rs 1,500, three arrested

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by a truck driver and his two associates in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi railway station over Rs 1,500, which the victim had borrowed. All three accused have been arrested. According to police, the victim, identified as Rahul (20), worked as a loader and stayed at the railway station in New Delhi. His mother has a vegetable shop in Azadpur Market.

“Investigation revealed that the accused, Ravi, met Rahul around 4.30 pm on Thursday at the Subzi Mandi railway station and asked him to return his Rs 1,500, which he had borrowed from him. Rahul, however, expressed his inability to return the debt immediately and said he would pay next month,” the officer said.

Ravi then called his accomplices, Lalit and Rajender, who worked as drivers with a local transporter.

The three assaulted Rahul even as a crowd watched but did not intervene, police said. “Rahul tried to escape and ran on to the railway station platform but he was chased and hit hard, including on his private parts, repeatedly. After the incident, a police team reached the spot and arrested one of the attackers. However, the other two accused managed to flee,” an officer said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police registered an FIR and the two other accused were also arrested.

“During interrogation, Ravi told police that Rahul had taken Rs 1,500 from him two months ago and was not returning the money. He killed him in a fit of rage, though he claimed that was not his intention. Ravi, Lalit and Rajender, all in their 30s, have been charged with murder,” the officer said.

