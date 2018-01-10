20 kids rescued from steel unit in fresh raid in Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial area

The children were picked up from remote villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said. The children were picked up from remote villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said.

In a repeat of last year’s raids in Wazirpur Industrial area, 20 children employed as labourers inside a steel-making factory were rescued by the district task force on Tuesday. The children, covered in sooty clothes, had been picked up from remote villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and paid less than minimum wages by several village-level contractors.

On September 13, last year, the SDM of Saraswati Vihar, along with NGO officials and Delhi Police, had raided a steel-making factory and rescued 32 children. After the raid, the SDM had decided to conduct a recce of Wazirpur Industrial Area to ascertain if the factory owners had followed up on not employing children.

“We identified five factories in which children were employed even after last year’s raid. We constituted a team of labour inspectors, revenue department officials, Delhi Police and two volunteers from two NGOs, and raided the five factories in a 10-hour operation,” said Dr Vivek Kumar, SDM, Saraswati Vihar.

The children, aged 10-16, were mostly employed in the utensil polishing unit and had been working for 15 days to two months, said Naved, a rescue worker from Prayas. One of the boys, a 14-year-old from UP, said, “I came with other boys from the village. I have seven sisters and I was the only son. I came to Delhi with a contractor so that I can help my family.” CWC chairperson K C Virmani said the hands of rescued children were swollen as they had been working 12-hour shifts.

Some children claimed that they were not pressured to work in the factory. Barring a 16-year-old, all of them said their parents were aware of where they were working. “I did not tell my parents when the contractor offered me the job. They had told me I wasn’t old enough to work,” he said.

Labour department officials said the children were paid meagre salaries. Once the owners are arrested, adequate compensation would be paid to the children, officials said. “Five people run the factory. Many children were paid Rs 3,000-5,000 a month. According to the Delhi government, the minimum wage is supposed to be Rs 13,584,” said labour inspector Satvir Singh. “We will soon take action (against the owners) as per the law,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

The children have been taken to a shelter home and their parents are being contacted, officials said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App