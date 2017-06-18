2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at man

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly firing at a man near Mundka Metro station.

“On Saturday, while patrolling in the PCR van around the station, an ASI and a constable heard gunshots,” said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (PCR). They started driving towards the area from where the sound was heard and spotted three suspects fleeing on a motorcycle, she said.

Two of them were nabbed while the third fled. According to police, the juveniles told them that one of their cousins was killed by the victim in Kanjhawala last year.

To take revenge, they planned to kill him, a police officer said. The bullet hit the man on the shoulder and he is undergoing treatment, police added.

