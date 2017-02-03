Two juveniles among 7 held for auto lifting in Delhi

Five persons have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for their alleged involvement in auto lifting cases in west Delhi, Delhi Police said today. Rahul Arya, Pratham, Jatin, Arun and Zuber were arrested from Kirti Nagar. Two juveniles were also apprehended from the same area.

Police recovered three motorcycles and four scooters from their possession.

Arya landed in the police net during the patrolling duty on the intervening night of January 30 and February 1. Later, others were nabbed on the basis of his disclosure.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used to sell the stolen motorcycles to Pratham and Jatin in an organised manner. It was also revealed that both the accused along with their accomplices would sell the stolen vehicles to Arun and Zuber,” police added.