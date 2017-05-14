Delhi: 2 held, juvenile apprehended for murder

Representational Image Representational Image

Fifteen days after a 27-year-old garment factory worker was shot dead in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, police have arrested two people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder.

The victim, Amarchand, was shot dead when he resisted a robbery bid near Shastri Nagar on the night of April 28. Amarchand was carrying Rs 3 lakh with him at the time of the incident.

“CCTV footage was examined from various points on the route taken by the deceased and the criminals. Photographs of the suspects were circulated, after which we arrested one accused. Interrogation revealed that the criminals conducted a recce for many days intending to target businessmen and traders who would travel with money,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal.

Police said they arrested one accused from Majnu ka Tila. The other accused was arrested later and the juvenile apprehended, police added. A country-made pistol was seized from them, an officer said.

