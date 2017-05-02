2 from Manjeet gang held, 2 murders solved

Gurgaon police arrest two man in case of murder in Palam Vihar in Gurgaon on Monday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar Gurgaon police arrest two man in case of murder in Palam Vihar in Gurgaon on Monday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

The Gurgaon Police have arrested two persons, allegedly members of a Delhi-based gang headed by Manjeet Mahal, in connection with two murders in the city earlier this year. Police said that during questioning, the accused revealed that while one of the murders resulted from friction within the gang, the other was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Anshul, a 24-year-old Jhajjar resident, and 25-year-old Deepak alias Dhaula, who hails from Rohtak. The former was arrested on April 8 and lodged in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case in Himachal Pradesh. Gurgaon Police then got hold of him on the basis of a production warrant on April 28. During questioning, Anshul disclosed Deepak’s name, following which he too was arrested. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested them in connection with the murder of a Jhajjar resident — Vikrant.

In the case registered at Palam Vihar police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Anshul was one of the accused named, besides two other members of his gang. Police said Anshul alleged that Vikrant belonged to the Nandu gang, and was killed as a result of inter-gang rivalry. But during questioning, Anshul revealed his role in the second murder, which took place in March, wherein Rahul, a resident of Delhi’s Alipur, was shot dead. “The other accused in the cases are absconding and will be arrested soon,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime), adding, “Anshul has been sent to judicial custody in Bhondsi jail, while his accomplice has been remanded in custody for two more days.”

