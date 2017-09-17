Two doctors killed in accident: One taught children, another helped cops

Gufran (left) and Rajput Gufran (left) and Rajput

Dr Gunjan Kumar and Dr Gufran Alam were inseparable in college. As they had corresponding roll numbers, they would attend lectures, lab practicals and exams together. On Thursday, Dr Kumar got a call from one of their batchmates that Alam and a fellow doctor, Rajesh Rajput, had died in an accident. “We lost touch after 2010. This is the first time I heard news of him since graduation,” she said. Dr Kumar described Alam as a “quiet student” who used to “keep to himself”.

Junior Resident Alam and Chief Medical Officer Rajput, who worked at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Bawana, died after their Scooty rammed into a stationary trailer truck on Wednesday night. Police said they are yet to trace the driver. Police personnel at Bawana police station fondly remember Rajput, as he used to help them with medical reports at the casualty department and would also tend to their medical issues.

On the night of the incident, Alam’s junior, Dr Manish Goyal, said he was half asleep when Alam asked if he wanted some food. “I said I would go with Rajesh to buy some. But he told me to sit and he went instead,” Goyal said. He and Alam became friends when the latter joined Maharishi Valmiki hospital after his tenure ended at LNJP Hospital. “During our college days, Alam used to teach children in a JJ colony near the campus for free,” Goyal added.

