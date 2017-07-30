Adarsh Nagar murder: Two days after 20-year old was killed, motive still hazy

One of the accused is also learnt to have told police that the victim “snatched Rs 20,000 and was running away”.(Representational image) One of the accused is also learnt to have told police that the victim “snatched Rs 20,000 and was running away”.(Representational image)

While all three persons accused of beating 20-year-old Rahul to death have been arrested, police are yet to establish the motive for the crime. While the main accused, Ravi (20), claims the victim owed him Rs 1,500, police believe this could be a version being put forth by him to justify the killing. Ravi and his accomplices, Lalit (27) and Rajendra (29), have been arrested and charged with murder.

One of the accused is also learnt to have told police that the victim “snatched Rs 20,000 and was running away”. But the claims were dismissed by investigators, who did not find any money on either the victim or the accused.

“During interrogation, Ravi claimed that Rahul had taken Rs 1,500 from him two months ago and was not returning the money. He killed him in a fit of rage, though he claimed that was not his intention,” an officer said. “However, we don’t have any version except the accused’s, so we are trying to ascertain what really happened by talking to more people,” he added.

“When the three men confronted him, Rahul tried to escape and ran on to the platform. But he was chased and hit hard, including on his private parts, repeatedly,” an officer said, adding that by the time Rahul was taken to the hospital, he was already dead.

According to police, Ravi is a ‘helper on a truck’, while Lalit and Rajendra are loaders. Rahul used to work as a labourer in Azadpur Mandi, where his mother is a vegetable vendor, police said.

