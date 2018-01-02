2 arrested with over 3 kg heroin

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 2:21 am
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons from Punjab and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore from their possession. DCP (special cell) P S Khushwaha said the accused, identified as Ravi Shankar alias Ravi Arora (50) and Vikas alias Bhola (30), residents of Hoshiyarpur in Punjab, were arrested from Vikaspuri on Sunday. Police said the arrested accused have divulged details of their associates as well as the source of supply. Police said Shankar was previously arrested in over 18 cases of bootlegging and drug trafficking in Punjab.
