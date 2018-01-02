Top News

2 arrested with over 3 kg heroin

Police said Shankar was previously arrested in over 18 cases of bootlegging and drug trafficking in Punjab.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 2:21 am
gurgaon, arm fraud, fake atm card, car theft, gurgaon crime news, indian express Police said Shankar was previously arrested in over 18 cases of bootlegging and drug trafficking in Punjab.
Top News

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons from Punjab and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore from their possession. DCP (special cell) P S Khushwaha said the accused, identified as Ravi Shankar alias Ravi Arora (50) and Vikas alias Bhola (30), residents of Hoshiyarpur in Punjab, were arrested from Vikaspuri on Sunday. Police said the arrested accused have divulged details of their associates as well as the source of supply. Police said Shankar was previously arrested in over 18 cases of bootlegging and drug trafficking in Punjab.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 01: Latest News